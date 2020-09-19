Hickory requests input on draft plan for biking and pedestrian travel

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Hickory is asking for public feedback on a draft plan for improvements to biking and pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

The 164-page draft includes analysis of existing conditions, data taken from the public input process and plans for improving the existing infrastructure.

The plan recommendations include improvements to sidewalks, greater demarcations for bike lanes and creation of a bike loop known as the Hickory Urban Bike Loop that would run through all the city’s quadrants.

The Hickory City Council awarded an $85,000 contract to Alta Planning + Design last December to coordinate the planning process.

The city held an open house in February and put out surveys to get public feedback on the plans.

A timeline included in the report shows plans being finalized through November.

The deadline for giving feedback on the draft report is Sept. 23. The plan can be reviewed by visiting hickorync.gov/hickory-pedestrian-bicycle-plan.

Residents can submit feedback by emailing Transportation Planning Manager John Marshall at jmarshall@hickorync.gov or Community Development Manager Karen Dickerson at kdickerson@hickorync.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.