Hickory reports 38,500-gallon wastewater spill
Hickory reports 38,500-gallon wastewater spill

The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The spill occurred Monday at 1845 Ninth St. Court NW and was caused by a "pipe failure inside the pump station," according to the release. 

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

