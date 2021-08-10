Hickory reports 38,500-gallon wastewater spill

Support Local Journalism
The Division of Water Resources is investigating a spill of roughly 38,500 gallons of wastewater into Lake Hickory, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
The spill occurred Monday at 1845 Ninth St. Court NW and was caused by a "pipe failure inside the pump station," according to the release.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Kevin Griffin
Hickory Daily Record city reporter Email: kgriffin@hickoryrecord.com
