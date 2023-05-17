Roughly 12,000 gallons of sewage spilled into the Henry Fork River on Tuesday as a result of a pipe failure, the city of Hickory announced late Tuesday.

The spill occurred on First Street SE. The Division of Water Resources is reviewing the spill, the city said.

The city is required to report sewer spills of more than 1,000 gallons. Thursday’s spill is the second the city has reported in recent weeks.

In April, Hickory resident Hugh Wilkerson reported what ultimately was determined to be an 1,100-gallon sewer spill into Lyle Creek behind his home on 9th Avenue NE.

Wilkerson said the spill killed fish in the creek. The Lyle Creek spill also resulted from a broken pipe.