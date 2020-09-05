Hickory reopens playgrounds; Highland rec center to reopen next week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Hickory opened its playgrounds at 5 p.m. on Friday as the state entered a less restrictive phase of COVID-19 regulations.

The splashpads at Lowes Foods City Park and Kiwanis Park will still be closed, according to a release from the city.

Reservations for park shelters are once again available by calling 828-322-7046. Social distancing guidelines and requirements that crowds be kept to fewer than 50 people are still in place at the shelters.

The Highland Recreation Center will reopen on a limited basis starting Tuesday. The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 a.m. to noon on Friday.

Occupancy at the center will be limited to 30 percent capacity, according to the release.

The rest of the recreation centers are closed. In July, the city announced plans to reopen the Highland and Brown Penn recreation centers for K-12 students.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.