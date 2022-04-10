Hickory receives federal grant for flood protections at wastewater plant

Hickory will shore up its wastewater treatment plant with the help of a $5.4 million federal grant.

The city announced the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be used to add protections at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility off Cloninger Mill Road. Specifically, the city will use the money to raise a berm and implement erosion control along part of Falling Creek.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said floodwaters have inundated the pump station and damaged a line at the plant.

“This project will help protect critical infrastructure that runs parallel to Falling Creek and help ensure that failures do not occur in the future,” Killian said. “The treatment process has not been affected by the flooding during these events.”

The total cost for the improvements is $7.2 million, with the city paying the $1.8 million not covered by the grant. Killian said city leaders will decide if rate increases are needed to fund the city’s portion of the project.

The city will have three years to design, bid out and complete the project, she said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

