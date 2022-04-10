 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Hickory receives federal grant for flood protections at wastewater plant

  • 0
041022-hdr-news-femagrant-p1

Hickory received a $5.4 million FEMA grant that will be used to add flood protection measures at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility. The city will be responsible for $1.8 million of the project cost. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Hickory will shore up its wastewater treatment plant with the help of a $5.4 million federal grant.

The city announced the grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency would be used to add protections at the Northeast Wastewater Treatment Facility off Cloninger Mill Road. Specifically, the city will use the money to raise a berm and implement erosion control along part of Falling Creek.

Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said floodwaters have inundated the pump station and damaged a line at the plant.

“This project will help protect critical infrastructure that runs parallel to Falling Creek and help ensure that failures do not occur in the future,” Killian said. “The treatment process has not been affected by the flooding during these events.”

The total cost for the improvements is $7.2 million, with the city paying the $1.8 million not covered by the grant. Killian said city leaders will decide if rate increases are needed to fund the city’s portion of the project.

People are also reading…

The city will have three years to design, bid out and complete the project, she said.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Missiles strike Ukraine train station, Kremlin denies responsibility

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert