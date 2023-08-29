A rapper who grew up in Hickory has found success in Sacramento, California. He moved there in 2019.

That young man is 26-year-old Chrishawn Fewell, also known by his stage name Yumz Awkword.

“Not to toot my own horn, but I'm doing pretty good (in Sacramento),” Fewell said. “But everybody seems to think that I'm a Sacramento artist, and I don't want anybody to ever think that because (Hickory) is my home.”

Fewell returned to Hickory in July to host a music festival. The festival featured local musicians as well as ones from California. He said the concert was about introducing Sacramento to Hickory and vice versa.

“When I was telling people that I was moving to Sacramento they didn't even know what Sacramento was,” Fewell said. “Or the people that did know about Sacramento told me that there was nothing there. I had to find out for myself. I want to show people that there's something there. But I also wanted the Sacramento artists (to see Hickory).”

During an interview in July, Fewell shared his passion for music and a bit about his time in California. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Why Yumz Awkword?

My father goes by Big Yum. He's the original one. That name always stuck with me. I went through a bunch of name changes until high school. I joined this group called Awkword Society, and it got shortened to Awk14. I was so into it that I just became Yumz Awkword.

We, Awk14, did music together. We went through a breakup, but I held on to it. Awk14 is just my thing now. It’s what I hold as my brand. I am one of the only original members.

A musical family

I've been doing music since I was 5. My granddad was a musician in his younger days, too. I recorded my first song when I was 13. My stepdad, my brother's dad, took me to my first studio session. I did a three-verse freestyle. It was terrible. You'll never be able to find. When I turned 16, my father bought me some equipment. I started recording myself, mixing and mastering myself.

Why California?

In 2019, Ebar, my producer and closest friend, moved out to Sacramento. He met up with a label out there called Bedroomtrap. Ebar showed them my music and about a week later, they bought me a ticket to fly out there. I told everybody that I was leaving. My mama looked me dead in my face and told me, no, I wasn't. A week later, I took the flight. I’ve been out in Sacramento ever since doing my music with the label and doing stuff independently, like throwing my own shows.

Hickory compared to California

I have a lot more opportunities in California than I do in Hickory, as far as my music goes. I'm able to bond with people on another level of music that I wasn't able to here. I've learned my city (Hickory) doesn't have a lot of resources for any type of artists. I want to take what I've learned in California and bring it back here. It's something that I'm proud of, because I love this city. At one point, when I was a kid, I didn't want to leave because this is my city. This is Hickory, North Carolina. We've got everything. We’ve got Bojangles. We’ve got the river. What else do you need? By traveling to new places, I realized that this city deserves more because it is a nice city. I just want to bring more to Hickory.

How often do you perform?

It fluctuates depending on how the season is or how many that I book. Lately, I've done three shows a week. I do random local shows around Sacramento. The biggest show that I've done was Concerts in the Park. It's in the middle of downtown Sacramento. It's a big stage. It's like a festival type of feel with a giant crowd. It was amazing. I also opened up for an artist that is really big in the bay called GetItIndy. I got to open up for her right before I came to North Carolina.

What challenges have you faced?

Finding peace and relaxation in chaos has been my biggest challenge.

When I moved to California, I didn't really know anything. I moved with a mindset like I knew everything. I didn't get myself into serious situations, but I did watch people that I thought cared about me do things that I allowed them to do over and over again, just because I cared about them and I didn't know better. I've learned a lot of things. Outcomes that I've had and experiences that I've had that left me in a severely bad place also made me stronger. For a little bit out there (in California), I was alone.

I've lived in the same city, a small town, my whole life. I've never been more than an hour away from my mom or my dad before I decided to move to California. My first two years out there were hard. My third year out there was a little bit easier for me to maintain. It was still lonely because I also took a lot of losses.

My brother died before I moved. And then my older brother died while I was there. I lost three granddads: my dad's dad, my mom's dad and my grandmother's dad. They were all very close to me. They all raised me to be the man that I am today. I took a lot of hard losses while trying to pursue a dream. It left me in some dark places.

What do you rap about?

I talk about my family a lot, my friends, my personal life. Lately, I've been on a motivational trip with my music. Talking about how I've came a long way from being depressed and sad and the small kid and the lame kid. I came a long way from what people called me. I made myself into something that I can be proud of. With my music, I want everybody to feel that. People are going to talk down to you when they see you succeed because they're not succeeding. That can hinder your growth if you don't have enough confidence in yourself.

I always told people that I was great even before I really believed it. Every time that I have doubted myself about certain things in my career, I remember what I already told people and how I talked myself into this.

What is your music style?

Hopscotch music, is that a thing yet? That's what we're going to call it because it’s all over the place. I don't even know what I'm doing tomorrow when it comes to music. I’ve even got an ultimate rock album. I don't have a niche. I just like music.

I don't have a really good singing voice, even though I do sing sometimes. I’m more of a rapper than anything, a poet. I'm a songwriter. I can write any type of song, and I think that's my favorite thing about my talent.

A lot of the music we listen to or a lot of music that is played for us in the public eye isn't that positive. It doesn't make you feel good if you don't see yourself in it. If anything, it makes you feel worse because it's talking about a bunch of stuff that you don't have. I hope that people can listen to my music and just feel better. Feel like their life is working.