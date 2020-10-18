Hickory ranks 49th best place to live in U.S

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It really is an incredible place to live,” she said. “We have a lot of opportunities and amenities in our community that are just super unique for a community of our size.”

Those amenities include the minor league baseball team the Hickory Crawdads and the SALT Block — which includes the Catawba Science Center, the Hickory Museum of Art and the Western Piedmont Symphony.

Douglas Locascio, general manager of the Crawdads, agreed. He said the honor would not surprise locals, but he hopes it brings people from other areas to visit. “Obviously this ranking is something I think that everyone in Hickory already knew but it's great to see the recognition from outside,” Locasio said. “I’m excited about what the future has in store for Hickory.”

The honor drives home why Jon Carfagno, executive director of the Hickory Museum of Art, enjoys working in Hickory. “We continue to feel so grateful to live in a community that truly values the power of art and creativity, which is reflected in the enormous support that our museum has received since its founding,” he said.