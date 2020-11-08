Hickory-raised collector shares story of Asa Shuler, who was killed in action while serving with the Air Force

Nathan Merique collects war memorabilia, including several items from a man named Asa Shuler, who died when the plane he was piloting crashed during World War II.
Merique grew up in Hickory. Today, the 28-year-old is stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs. He is active duty U.S. Army. He has served in Kuwait and Iraq. And he is highly curious about the men who fought before him.
"I come from a long line of military in our family," he said. "We've had a family member fight in every major conflict since the founding of this country."
His collection includes 10 uniforms, photos, diaries and compelling tidbits of information compiled during his searches.
He said that during his efforts to recover items related to Asa Shuler, a man with no family connection to Merique, he learned that Shuler crashed his colonel's plane on that fateful day in 1945.
Here is what Merique shared about Shuler:
Asa Shuler was killed in action on March 18, 1945, near Volxheim, Germany, on his 25th mission when his P-47 nicknamed "Battlin' Beanie III" collided with a German Tiger tank that he was strafing at approximately 7:40 a.m.
The following is a letter from Lt. Shuler's wingman, Lt. Arthur Davis Jr., to his family surrounding the circumstances of his death:
"The mission was a routine flight. Upon arriving in their assigned area, they were given a target of several German tanks holding up one of our columns. The squadron attacked the concentration. According to the reports, Asa had one of the Germans burning nicely on his second pass. Then he bounced a second tank but was having trouble getting it to burn. His next pass he drove home. When he was in quite close, the boys observed hits on the tank and an explosion. They don't know if the tank exploded and knocked Asa into the ground or if he struck the tank causing his plane to explode. The boys say he was very close to the tank and when they noticed again, there was an explosion. This happened on his twenty-fifth mission."
