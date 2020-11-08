Hickory-raised collector shares story of Asa Shuler, who was killed in action while serving with the Air Force

"The mission was a routine flight. Upon arriving in their assigned area, they were given a target of several German tanks holding up one of our columns. The squadron attacked the concentration. According to the reports, Asa had one of the Germans burning nicely on his second pass. Then he bounced a second tank but was having trouble getting it to burn. His next pass he drove home. When he was in quite close, the boys observed hits on the tank and an explosion. They don't know if the tank exploded and knocked Asa into the ground or if he struck the tank causing his plane to explode. The boys say he was very close to the tank and when they noticed again, there was an explosion. This happened on his twenty-fifth mission."