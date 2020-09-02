 Skip to main content
Hickory pushes 150th anniversary celebrations to 2021
HICKORY TURNS 150

The city of Hickory has postponed celebration events for its 150th anniversary until next year, Mayor Hank Guess announced in a video posted by the city.

Guess said the city made the decision to move the dates because of the pandemic.

“We are inviting each of you to join us in continuing the celebration of our 150th anniversary throughout the remainder of this year on social media until we can safely celebrate together in June of 2021,” Guess said. “We cannot wait to repeat 150 with you all.”

The city held its first celebration of the anniversary on Jan. 3, the exact date in 1870 the city was established.

Other events, including a celebration featuring food trucks and other vendors at the SALT Block, were scheduled for June of this year but were pushed back initially because of the pandemic and regulations on gatherings.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

