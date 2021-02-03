Hickory Public Schools sees 42 more COVID-19 cases

Hickory Public Schools reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in students and staff last week.

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, 34 cases were reported in students in Hickory Public Schools. In the same time, eight new cases were reported in teachers.

There have been 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students since August and 69 teacher cases.

There are 133 students and 26 teachers quarantined as of Jan. 29.

Case count

Catawba County reported 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 15,763 since the pandemic began. Of those, 14,704 cases are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday, 253 county residents have died.

There are 95 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 12,079 total new cases reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services