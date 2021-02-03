 Skip to main content
Hickory Public Schools sees 42 more COVID-19 cases
Hickory Public Schools reported 42 new cases of COVID-19 in students and staff last week.

Between Jan. 23 and Jan. 29, 34 cases were reported in students in Hickory Public Schools. In the same time, eight new cases were reported in teachers.

There have been 171 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students since August and 69 teacher cases.

There are 133 students and 26 teachers quarantined as of Jan. 29.

Catawba County reported 83 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three deaths on Wednesday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county total at 15,763 since the pandemic began. Of those, 14,704 cases are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday, 253 county residents have died.

There are 95 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide there were 12,079 total new cases reported, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services

Wednesday’s case numbers were increased by a backlog of confirmed cases performed at FastMed Urgent Care clinics during December 2020 and January 2021 that were not reported to NCDHHS. There were 7,912 cases statewide from the backlog included in Wednesday’s numbers according to NCDHHS.

Wednesday’s increase puts the state total at 776,307.

There are 2,706 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,578 people have died.

Catawba County

83 new cases

15,763 total cases

95 hospitalized

253 deaths

14,704 recovered

13,112 vaccinated

Burke County

46 new cases

8,735 total cases

8 hospitalized

120 deaths

7,605 recovered

8,170 vaccinated

Caldwell County

8 new cases

8,015 total cases

31 hospitalized

115 deaths

4,828 recovered

9,067 vaccinated

Alexander County

67 new cases

3,589 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,809 vaccinated

North Carolina

12,079 new cases

776,307 total cases

2,706 hospitalized

9,578 deaths

683,697 recovered

889,614 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Tuesday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit www.CatawbaVaccine.org.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

