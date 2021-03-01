 Skip to main content
Hickory Public Schools sees 2 COVID-19 cases
Just two new COVID-19 cases were reported by Hickory Public Schools last week.

Between Feb. 20 and 26, two new student cases were reported, according to the Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard. No new staff cases were reported.

There have been 203 total student cases since August 2020 and 76 staff cases.

As of Friday, Feb. 26, there were 19 students quarantined and six staff members of Hickory schools.

No COVID-19 clusters have been reported at any Hickory schools. The school system has not found evidence of spread between students or staff as of Friday, according to the dashboard.

Case count

Catawba County saw 35 new cases Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases raise the county’s total to 17,090.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported on Monday, according to public health. There have been 283 county resident deaths related to COVID-19.

There are 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 1,466 new COVID-19 cases were reported Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There have been 862,170 total cases.

There are 1,319 people hospitalized with the virus as of Monday and 11,254 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

35 new cases

17,090 total cases

32 hospitalized

283 deaths

16,189 recovered

22,041 vaccinated

Burke County

30 new cases

9,431 total cases

8 hospitalized

140 deaths

8,849 recovered

13,670 vaccinated

Caldwell County

85 new cases

8,639 total cases

14 hospitalized

134 deaths

7,729 recovered

12,467 vaccinated

Alexander County

35 new cases

3,918 total cases

10 hospitalized

81 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,114 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,466 new cases

862,170 total cases

1,319 hospitalized

11,254 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,554,946 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

