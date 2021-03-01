Hickory Public Schools sees 2 COVID-19 cases

Just two new COVID-19 cases were reported by Hickory Public Schools last week.

Between Feb. 20 and 26, two new student cases were reported, according to the Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard. No new staff cases were reported.

There have been 203 total student cases since August 2020 and 76 staff cases.

As of Friday, Feb. 26, there were 19 students quarantined and six staff members of Hickory schools.

No COVID-19 clusters have been reported at any Hickory schools. The school system has not found evidence of spread between students or staff as of Friday, according to the dashboard.

Case count

Catawba County saw 35 new cases Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health. The new cases raise the county’s total to 17,090.

One new coronavirus-related death was reported on Monday, according to public health. There have been 283 county resident deaths related to COVID-19.

There are 32 county residents hospitalized with the virus.