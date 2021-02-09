 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hickory Public Schools reports 29 more COVID-19 cases
0 comments
top story
HICKORY PUBLIC SCHOOLS

Hickory Public Schools reports 29 more COVID-19 cases

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Hickory Public Schools reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, according to the school system’s dashboard.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, 25 students and four employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Hickory Public Schools.

There have been 186 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students of Hickory schools since August 2020. There have been 73 total staff cases.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Feb. 5, 123 students were in quarantine, 10 fewer students than a week before.

On Feb. 5, 19 staff members were quarantined, seven fewer than the week before.

Hickory Public Schools have not seen any confirmed transmission of COVID-19 between students or faculty during the regular school day, according to Hickory Public Schools. The school system has not reported any COVID-19 clusters, defined as five or more cases that are linked.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The AstraZeneca vaccine: What you need to know

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert