Hickory Public Schools reports 29 more COVID-19 cases

Hickory Public Schools reported 29 new confirmed COVID-19 cases last week, according to the school system’s dashboard.

Between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, 25 students and four employees tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Hickory Public Schools.

There have been 186 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in students of Hickory schools since August 2020. There have been 73 total staff cases.

As of Feb. 5, 123 students were in quarantine, 10 fewer students than a week before.

On Feb. 5, 19 staff members were quarantined, seven fewer than the week before.

Hickory Public Schools have not seen any confirmed transmission of COVID-19 between students or faculty during the regular school day, according to Hickory Public Schools. The school system has not reported any COVID-19 clusters, defined as five or more cases that are linked.