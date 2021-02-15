Hickory Public Schools report 7 COVID-19 cases last week

Hickory Public Schools reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12.

All seven cases were students of Hickory Public Schools, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated on Fridays. No new staff cases were reported last week.

There have been a total of 193 confirmed student cases since August 2020. There are currently 80 students quarantined.

There have been 73 staff cases since August. There are 16 staff members quarantined.

Hickory Public Schools has not reported any clusters — five or more cases that are linked — or documented any spread between students and faculty during the regular school day.

Case count

Catawba County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 16,546 since the pandemic began. There are 45 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Catawba County Public Health has reported 269 total county resident deaths related to the coronavirus.