Hickory Public Schools report 7 COVID-19 cases last week
CATAWBA COUNTY

Hickory Public Schools reported seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 6 and Feb. 12.

All seven cases were students of Hickory Public Schools, according to the school system’s COVID-19 dashboard, which is updated on Fridays. No new staff cases were reported last week.

There have been a total of 193 confirmed student cases since August 2020. There are currently 80 students quarantined.

There have been 73 staff cases since August. There are 16 staff members quarantined.

Hickory Public Schools has not reported any clusters — five or more cases that are linked — or documented any spread between students and faculty during the regular school day.

Case count

Catawba County reported 47 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to Catawba County Public Health.

The new cases put the county’s total at 16,546 since the pandemic began. There are 45 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

No new deaths were reported Monday. Catawba County Public Health has reported 269 total county resident deaths related to the coronavirus.

North Carolina saw 2,458 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There have been 824,352 total cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are 1,941 people hospitalized with the virus and 10,501 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

47 new cases

16,546 total cases

45 hospitalized

269 deaths

15,268 recovered

17,182 vaccinated

Burke County

33 new cases

8,868 total cases

10 hospitalized

122 deaths

7,675 recovered

11,342 vaccinated

Caldwell County

57 new cases

8,332 total cases

30 hospitalized

127 deaths

7,211 recovered

10,337 vaccinated

Alexander County

11 new cases

3,767 total cases

10 hospitalized

76 deaths

1,945 recovered

4,109 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,458 new cases

824,352 total cases

1,941 hospitalized

10,501 deaths

730,454 recovered

1,238,221 vaccinated

Burke County data is as of Thursday. Caldwell County data is as of Saturday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org or calling 828-695-6650.

