HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools pre-kindergarten registration is open. There are two options for Pre-K parents: Free NCPre-K and Fee Payer applications.
For Free NCPre-K applications, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 of the upcoming school year and not eligible for kindergarten. Eligibility requirements – based on income, significant priority is given to those who have not been in child care/preschool programs before and other factors such as English proficiency, special needs, health needs, etc. Continuity of services for children already receiving support services for special needs will take precedence in site selection. Applications are due by May 26. You must submit income verification documents and a copy of the child’s birth certificate with your application. Do not submit applications to any of the classroom locations.
For Fee Payer applications, children must be 3 or 4 years old by Aug. 31 of the upcoming school year and not eligible for kindergarten. Applications are due by May 15. Monthly fees for the 2023-2024 school year have not yet been board approved. The form will be sent automatically to the HPS Preschool Department.
You will receive a response concerning enrollment availability no later than June 15.
Preschool classrooms are located in Hickory High, Oakwood, Southwest, and Viewmont. Transportation is not provided. To apply visit www.hickoryschools.net and click on “Enrollment/Registration”.