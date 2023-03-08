For Free NCPre-K applications, children must be 4 years old by Aug. 31 of the upcoming school year and not eligible for kindergarten. Eligibility requirements – based on income, significant priority is given to those who have not been in child care/preschool programs before and other factors such as English proficiency, special needs, health needs, etc. Continuity of services for children already receiving support services for special needs will take precedence in site selection. Applications are due by May 26. You must submit income verification documents and a copy of the child’s birth certificate with your application. Do not submit applications to any of the classroom locations.