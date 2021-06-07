Hickory Public Schools plans to welcome new superintendent

HICKORY — The Hickory Public Schools Board of Education plans to vote on a new superintendent for the school system on Tuesday, June 8.

The board will hold a closed meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the media center at Hickory High School to discuss personnel matters. After that, at 6 p.m., the board will hold an open meeting to act on the appointment of the next superintendent, according to a release from Hickory Public Schools.

The current superintendent, Robbie Adell, announced his retirement in January, effective June 30. The new school leader will start July 1.

After Tuesday’s meeting there will be a public reception for the intended new superintendent in the Hickory High School mall area, just inside the school entrance.

The school system is encouraging HPS employees, students, families, volunteers, community partners, elected officials and community leaders to attend.