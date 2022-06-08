Hickory Public Schools names new administrator

HICKORY — Chanda S. Stokes has been selected as the new Director of the Exceptional and Academically/Intellectually Gifted Students (EC/AIG) for Hickory Public Schools, effective June 15. Stokes replaces Tammy Beach, who retired from the position on May 31.

Most recently serving Montgomery County Schools, Stokes brings 23 years of experience in education to her new role, including six years of experience as an instructional coach and school administrator combined with 17 years of serving as an instructor in the middle and high school classroom. Additionally, she assisted children with high needs and their families while serving as a social worker for two years.

While a member of the Montgomery County Youth and Families Advisory, Stokes led several professional development opportunities for educators which covered such topics as equity in the classroom; high school leaders developing equitable practices for all students and teachers; restorative justice practices in the school setting; and the inclusion classroom.

“One of my greatest accomplishments was writing a school plan for restorative justice and reducing school discipline by 63 percent,” said Stokes. “Our restorative justice plan kept our students in school as they learned how to restore relationships, handle conflict and move forward after a conflict/incident at school. Part of this plan involved developing teacher’s ability to have productive conversations with students and teaching students how to have those same conversations with each other. Utilizing restorative justice increased a positive school climate for not only teachers, but for students,” she said.

Stokes previously completed a year-long internship with Montgomery County Schools working specifically with human resources, budgeting and grants, exceptional children, and accountability.

A graduate of the Sandhills Regional Educational Consortium as a principal mentor, Stokes is passionate about mentoring other leaders. In previous roles, she has worked to improve school climate for both teachers and students, thereby reducing teacher turnover while increasing attendance which led to improvement in student achievement. She also supported teachers in the preparation of IEP goals, monitoring student growth.

She earned her Bachelor of Science and Master of School Administration from Appalachian State University and also earned her Education Specialist (Ed.S.) with a superintendent’s license from UNC-Greensboro.

Originally from Greensboro and raised in Burke County, Stokes is a graduate of East Burke High School. She and her husband, David, are the parents of four children ranging in age from 24 to 6 years old. When not actively involved with education, Stokes enjoys spending time with family and friends, and serving others through church activities.

“I am honored to take on the role of Director of EC/AIG for Hickory Public Schools," Stokes said. "Growing up in the area, I realize what a treasure we have in Hickory. We are blessed with diversity, opportunity, and a school system that treasures our students, placing them as a first priority. I am passionate about the well-being of all students regardless of ethnicity or economic status. I also enjoy honoring teachers and working to elevate the overall success of public schools."

“We look forward to Mrs. Stokes joining our team as she shares her passion for helping children to succeed. We are confident that she will be a great addition to our administrative team,” said HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor.