Hickory Public Schools names interim superintendent

HICKORY — During its June 14 meeting, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education named Shawn D. Clemons as the interim superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. Clemons will serve in this leadership capacity during the transition between superintendents, July 1-18.
With the retirement of the current superintendent, Robbie Adell, on June 30 and the start of the new superintendent, Bryan Taylor, on July 19, the school district is required to employ district leadership during the vacancy. Clemons will take her oath of office on June 30.
As the current HPS director of accountability, Clemons possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in public school leadership. Since 2012, she has been responsible for overseeing all federal, state and local testing policies and procedures while analyzing district test results and making recommendations for district improvement. She works with school leaders and faculty to interpret school data and set goals for student growth. Additionally, she has co-led the district’s re-accreditation while creating and implementing the annual HPS Curriculum Conference. She has also served as the district coordinator for special academic programs such as Advanced Placement (AP).
Licensed to serve as a NC Public Schools Superintendent since 2009, Clemons implemented credit recovery opportunities for HPS high school students, providing them the opportunity to recover course credit — in addition to developing the current framework for the district’s alternative learning program.
Prior to joining Hickory Public Schools in 2012, Clemons served Caldwell County Schools as director of middle grades education, directing and overseeing all curriculum, not just for the middle grades, but from elementary through high school. She served as the liaison between the district and the NC Department of Public Instruction.
She also implemented multiple academic programs while serving Caldwell County Schools and she developed sustaining partnerships with outside local and state organizations.
Serving Catawba County Schools from 1993 through 2008, Clemons held diverse leadership roles within the district.
With a Doctorate of Education Leadership from Appalachian State University (ASU), where she was selected to serve as the graduation speaker, Clemons also earned her Master of School Administration, Educational Specialist, K-12 Administration, and a Master of Education Media with a concentration in Instructional Technology, all from ASU. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Mathematics Education from North Carolina State University.
“I am thankful and honored that the HPS Board of Education has selected me to lead Hickory Public Schools during the transition of superintendents,” Clemons. said. “I am also humbled that the Bboard and Dr. Adell are confident in my leadership. I do not take this selection lightly.
“Having worked with the retiring superintendent, Dr. Adell, I am appreciative of his vision and leadership. His positive effect on this district will exceed his physical tenure. And I look forward to working with the incoming superintendent, Dr. Taylor, in helping to make his transition to HPS a seamless one.
“Our district is comprised of top-notch, dedicated professionals who keep students at the heart of every goal,” she said.
“Currently, more than 50 teachers have given all or part of their summer to work with HPS students. Our new superintendent, Dr. Taylor, is coming to a district that believes in meeting students where they are, providing equitable and quality instruction, and opportunities for student success."
Clemons may be reached at Hickory Public Schools: 828-322-2855.