Hickory Public Schools names interim superintendent

HICKORY — During its June 14 meeting, the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education named Shawn D. Clemons as the interim superintendent of Hickory Public Schools. Clemons will serve in this leadership capacity during the transition between superintendents, July 1-18.

With the retirement of the current superintendent, Robbie Adell, on June 30 and the start of the new superintendent, Bryan Taylor, on July 19, the school district is required to employ district leadership during the vacancy. Clemons will take her oath of office on June 30.

As the current HPS director of accountability, Clemons possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience in public school leadership. Since 2012, she has been responsible for overseeing all federal, state and local testing policies and procedures while analyzing district test results and making recommendations for district improvement. She works with school leaders and faculty to interpret school data and set goals for student growth. Additionally, she has co-led the district’s re-accreditation while creating and implementing the annual HPS Curriculum Conference. She has also served as the district coordinator for special academic programs such as Advanced Placement (AP).