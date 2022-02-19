Hickory Public Schools names finance director

HICKORY — Jeffrey L. Blalock has been selected as the new Finance Director for Hickory Public Schools. Blalock replaces Adam Steele who left in December for a position closer to his residence in Iredell County.

Serving as the Finance Director for Greenway Public Transportation since 2014, Blalock has experience with day-to-day operations in preparing all accounting, procedures, and financial policies while tracking expenditures and revenues.

Prior to joining Greenway Public Transportation, Blalock served as an auditor for Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. Blalock previously worked with the manufacturing firm, Getrag, in Newton, serving accounts payable.

An online adjunct instructor, Blalock teaches financial programs for Brigham Young University-Idaho and Western Piedmont Community College.

Blalock earned both his Master of Accountancy and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University.

“It is such a great honor to be selected as Finance Director of Hickory Public Schools,” said Blalock. “I would like to thank Dr. Bryan Taylor and the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education for presenting me with this opportunity.