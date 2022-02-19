Hickory Public Schools names finance director

HICKORY — Jeffrey L. Blalock has been selected as the new Finance Director for Hickory Public Schools. Blalock replaces Adam Steele who left in December for a position closer to his residence in Iredell County.
Serving as the Finance Director for Greenway Public Transportation since 2014, Blalock has experience with day-to-day operations in preparing all accounting, procedures, and financial policies while tracking expenditures and revenues.
Prior to joining Greenway Public Transportation, Blalock served as an auditor for Martin Starnes & Associates, CPAs, P.A. Blalock previously worked with the manufacturing firm, Getrag, in Newton, serving accounts payable.
An online adjunct instructor, Blalock teaches financial programs for Brigham Young University-Idaho and Western Piedmont Community College.
Blalock earned both his Master of Accountancy and his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Gardner-Webb University.
“It is such a great honor to be selected as Finance Director of Hickory Public Schools,” said Blalock. “I would like to thank Dr. Bryan Taylor and the Hickory Public Schools Board of Education for presenting me with this opportunity.
Blalock and his wife, Lisa, are the parents of seven children.
“We are thrilled that Mr. Blalock is joining Hickory Public Schools,” said HPS Superintendent Bryan Taylor. “His professional background in accounting and financial procedures makes for a solid fit as our new Finance Director. We look forward to his contributions and expertise in the finance arena as we collectively move forward, together. We welcome Mr. Blalock to the HPS work family.”
Blalock begins his duties as Finance Director for Hickory Public Schools on Monday. He may be reached at the administrative offices: 828-322-2855, ext. 238 or email: blalockje@hickoryschools.net.