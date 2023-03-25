HICKORY — Hickory Public Schools' kindergarten registration is open. “Beginners’ Day” for each school is listed below. For questions about “Beginners’ Day,” contact the school directly.

● Southwest Primary — May 4 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4 from 4-6 p.m. and May 5 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

● Jenkins Elementary — April 3 from 4-5:30 p.m. and screening June 6

● Oakwood Elementary — April 26 at 4 p.m.

● Viewmont Elementary — May 4 from 4-5:30 p.m.

Hickory Public Schools offers a dual language immersion program with limited availability. The locations are Viewmont Elementary and Southwest Primary. Participation in the dual language immersion program is voluntary. The two-way program has approximately half participants native-English speakers and the remaining half native-Spanish speakers.

The goals of the dual language program are:

● Students will be bilingual and bi-literate.

● Students will reach grade-level academic proficiency in both English and Spanish.

● Students will demonstrate cultural competence.

To register your child for kindergarten and apply for the dual language immersion program, visit www.hickoryschools.net and click the “Enrollment/Registration” tab.