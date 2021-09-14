Hickory Public Schools discuss virtual options, details of mask policy

Hickory school board members held initial discussions on firming up mask protocols and remote learning on Monday.

The state is requiring North Carolina school districts to submit a detailed plan for how the schools and teachers will navigate virtual and remote learning by Oct. 1. The state defines remote learning as a short-term situation and virtual learning as a long-term option, according to Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor.

Taylor said he is open to creating separate plans for elementary, middle and high schools. However, Taylor said he did not expect to have separate plans for every school. He also suggested that teachers may need to start recording lessons to upload for student access in the event that students would need to move to remote or virtual learning.

Taylor said he would be meeting with principals on Sept. 14 to discuss what each school or grade level needs in regards to remote or virtual learning in order to come up with an effective plan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This new legislation makes it very clear that we can provide virtual instruction as we are this year,” Taylor said. “But as of June 30, the only way a district can continue to provide long-term virtual programming would be through a virtual school or a virtual academy which would have its own number and principal.”