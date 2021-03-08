Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 cases stay low

Hickory Public Schools saw few new COVID-19 cases again last week, a reflection of decreasing case numbers in Catawba County and statewide.

Just two new COVID-19 cases in students were reported Feb. 27 to March 5, the same number as the seven days prior. No new staff cases were reported last week, the second week in a row, according to the Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

As of March 5, 19 students were quarantined due to the virus and three staff members were. There have been 205 Hickory student cases since August 2020 and 76 staff cases.

County case numbers remained steady on Monday, with 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported 17,286 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

No new county resident deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the county’s total at 288.

There are 22 county residents hospitalized as of Monday, according to public health.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,228 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the state total at 874,906, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,126 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,535 people have died.