Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 cases stay low
COVID-19

  • Updated
Hickory Public Schools saw few new COVID-19 cases again last week, a reflection of decreasing case numbers in Catawba County and statewide.

Just two new COVID-19 cases in students were reported Feb. 27 to March 5, the same number as the seven days prior. No new staff cases were reported last week, the second week in a row, according to the Hickory Public Schools COVID-19 dashboard.

As of March 5, 19 students were quarantined due to the virus and three staff members were. There have been 205 Hickory student cases since August 2020 and 76 staff cases.

County case numbers remained steady on Monday, with 35 new cases of COVID-19 reported by Catawba County Public Health.

The county has reported 17,286 total confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

No new county resident deaths were reported on Monday, leaving the county’s total at 288.

There are 22 county residents hospitalized as of Monday, according to public health.

Statewide, North Carolina saw 1,228 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, putting the state total at 874,906, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

There are 1,126 people hospitalized with the virus and 11,535 people have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

35 new cases

17,286 total cases

22 hospitalized

288 deaths

16,507 recovered

25,097 vaccinated

Burke County

15 new cases

9,495 total cases

6 hospitalized

143 deaths

8,960 recovered

15,610 vaccinated

Caldwell County

11 new cases

8,759 total cases

17 hospitalized

137 deaths

8,248 recovered

13,476 vaccinated

Alexander County

6 new cases

3,957 total cases

10 hospitalized

84 deaths

1,945 recovered

5,850 vaccinated

North Carolina

1,228 new cases

874,906 total cases

1,126 hospitalized

11,535 deaths

819,839 recovered

1,775,609 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Friday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health by signing up at www.CatawbaVaccine.org. Those without internet or who need help signing up can call 828-282-2002

Tags

