Hickory Public Library offers financial classes

HICKORY — April is Financial Literacy Month and the Hickory Public Library is offering classes and workshops throughout April to help people get into great financial shape.

On Tuesday, April 19, at 6:30 p.m., Doug Frye from SOFA (Society for Financial Awareness) and Spinnaker Financial will help you work your fiscal muscles. Learn about basic principles of cash management, roadblocks to financial success, accumulating wealth, the importance of having a financial blueprint, and locating and maximizing discretionary income. This is an excellent beginner class for those who want to learn about budgeting basics. This program is free but space is limited so registration is requested.