Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

HICKORY — Celebrate summer learning with Hickory Public Library. In June, both branches of Hickory Public Library will host a variety of opportunities for teens to craft, dance, and play through its Summer Learning program.

• Dance Camp: Contemporary will be held Thursdays, June 8, 15 and 22, from 5:45-6:30 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Through fun, modern music and dance exercises, students in this mini-series will learn about the language of dance and how to express different emotions and ideas with movement. Join us for one or all classes. Registration is required and will open three weeks in advance. Limited to 20 participants.

• Summer Learning kickoff and sign-up will be held at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library on Saturday, June 10, at 2 p.m. Sign up for the Summer Learning Program and decorate a canvas bag to take home books all summer long. No registration is required for this event. Limited to the first 20 guests.

• Point of View: Teen Writing Club will meet at 5 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Teen writers of all levels from experienced to brand new are invited to our teen writing club. Come do writing challenges, share writing tips, play storytelling games, and more. Sharing your work is optional but welcome. Meets the second Monday of each month. No registration is required for this event.

• Retro Radio: Upcycled Boombox Pouch will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 12, at Ridgeview Branch Library. Hand stitch and paint a custom zippered pouch with recycled Tyvek mailing envelopes. We’ll decorate them as boomboxes or cassettes in honor of Black Music Month. Registration is required and will open three weeks before the event. Limited to 15 participants.

• Music Engineering: Sounds of My Community will be held on Wednesday, June 14, from 2-4 p.m. at Ridgeview Branch Library. Music is all around us. Together let’s pick out the sounds of our community and remix them to create our very own sound bites, ringtones, and more in honor of Black Music Month. Registration is required and will open three weeks in advance. Limited to 10 participants.

• Juneteenth Rhythm & Paint will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Friday, June 16, at Ridgeview Branch Library. In 1890 the U.S. heard its first Black commercial recording artist. Learn and enjoy the journey through the Black music of the decades while painting in honor of Black Music Month. No registration is required for this event.

• All Together Create: Clay Workshop – Pinch Pots will be presented at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 26, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. Create your own pinch pot with Mud Mamas Studio in this hands-on program. Be ready to be messy. Participants will be asked to return to the library to pick up creations later in the week. Registration is required and will open three weeks in advance. Limited to 20 participants.

• Pocket Pals will be offered at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, at Ridgeview Branch Library. Make your own felt animal pocket pals. Pick from a few provided patterns or create your own mini-creature. You’ll also learn a few decorative embroidery stitches to give your pal some personality. Registration is required and will open three weeks in advance. Limited to 15 participants.

Visit the online calendar at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library to learn about more programs. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. Ridgeview Branch Library is located at 706 First St. SW, Hickory.

All library programs are free and open to the public.