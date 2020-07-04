Hickory Public Library hosts master storyteller

HICKORY - Summer Learning fun for the whole family continues online with an exciting performance by nationally renowned storyteller Donna Washington, who will share a live telling of tales for all ages via Zoom on Tuesday, July 7, at 6:30 p.m.
Washington is an internationally known, award-winning storyteller, spoken word recording artist, and author.
A highly animated performer, Donna has been entertaining, educating, and inspiring audiences with her vocal pyrotechnics, elastic face, and deep characterizations that bring folklore, literary tales, and personal narratives to life for more than 30 years.
This is a free event but space is limited and registration is required. Sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/content/library-events#event=39120548 or call 828-304-0500. You will receive an email reminder with login information for the Zoom meeting on the day of the event.
