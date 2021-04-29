Hickory Public Library has senior outreach services

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library recently welcomed Jennifer Williams as its new Senior Outreach Coordinator. Williams will lead Hickory Public Library’s senior outreach program, which includes homebound services and outreach to qualifying senior centers and retirement facilities.

“Hickory Public Library started its Senior Outreach Program in 2008 with four senior facilities and has grown its program to provide library services to 10 local resident facilities, including Trinity Village, Kingston Residence, Brookdale Falling Creek, Woodland Manor, and others,” said Library Director Sarah Greene.

Each month, Williams will visit each of the 10 facilities to distribute large-print books, music CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. The residents use a simple sign-out sheet to check out items of interest. They can use the items during the month and must return the library materials by the next scheduled visit. There are no overdue fines for people living in senior resident facilities, but replacement costs for damaged or lost items must be paid. Educational and interactive library programs of interest to seniors, including music, arts, crafts, and games, may be presented in the resident facilities upon request.