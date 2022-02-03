Hickory Public Library has library card design contest

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library is hosting a library card design contest. Artists of all ages are encouraged to submit a design for a new library card. Designs should celebrate Hickory Public library and what you love about your library. If selected, your design will be featured on a limited-edition library card later this year.

Design templates are available at Patrick Beaver Memorial or Ridgeview Branch libraries. Submit your design and a creative release form by 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28. Entry forms can be returned to the front desk of either library branch or emailed to hnorcutt@hickorync.gov. No late submissions will be accepted.

A panel of library staff members will judge entries and determine a winner. All designs must be original and free of copyright restrictions. Artwork will be judged on creativity, design, and how well the artwork celebrates Hickory Public Library.

For more details about the library card design contest, call the library at 828-345-6037 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/library. All library programs are free and open to the public.