Hickory Public Library employee selected for institute

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library announced that Deana Jones with the Ridgeview Branch Library has been selected to join the Association for Rural and Small Libraries (ARSL) Outstanding in Their Field Leadership Institute as part of the 2021-2022 cohort.

Jones was chosen from among 180 applicants through a multistage selection process that included evaluations by selectors from across the country. She is the only participant selected from North Carolina for this cohort.

Beginning in August 2021, this group of 30 library professionals from around the country will engage in residential, online, and conference experiences spanning 18 months to deepen their understanding of and commitment to professional values while they gain practical managerial skills.

ARSL’s Leadership Institute is unique because its students are selected from only small and/or rural libraries. Often these are “accidental librarians” who have no formal education in librarianship (in the form of a Master’s Degree in Library and Information Science) and few local resources for library-specific professional development. These folks came into their leadership positions from a wide variety of backgrounds and may already be in a position of authority, or they may be looking ahead to a transition of power within their organization.