Hickory Public Library adds curbside pickup option

HICKORY — Hickory Public Library has started offering curbside pickup for its popular Library To-Go program.

Curbside pickup is now available at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Traditional Library To-Go continues to be offered at both branches.

Library To-Go allows patrons to request holds on materials through their online library accounts or over the phone by dialing 828-304-0500. Items will be packed by staff and made ready for pickup.

To utilize the new curbside pickup option, library patrons should follow these steps:

1. Place your Library To-Go holds online or by phone. You will receive a notification when your items are ready.

2. To collect your items, pull up to the designated parking spot in front of Patrick Beaver Memorial Library and text the number on the sign.

3. A library staff member will bring the items to your car.

Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located on the SALT Block at 375 Third St. NE in Hickory.

For more information about Hickory Public Library, Library To-Go, and/or curbside pickup, call 828-304-0500 or visit www.hickorync.gov/library.