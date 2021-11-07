Hickory-produced porcelain had the 'wow' factor

Nestled on a wooded hill in the Blue Ridge Mountains is the rustic, light-filled home of a remarkably knowledgeable, talented man named Steve Compton.
His resume is impressive: author; photographer; authority on numerous topics including historic traditional North Carolina pottery, Cherokee woodcarvings and folk art; ordained minister who spent most of his nearly 40-year career living in Raleigh and holding various staff positions with the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church; collector extraordinaire; and one of the most organized homeowners I’ve ever met. His house is a cross between comfortable residence and museum. But oh so orderly.
I had the privilege of touring Steve’s Montezuma, North Carolina, home and sitting down with him to hear about a book he recently published: “Hyalyn: America’s Finest Porcelain” (Arcadia Publishing, 2021).
Interesting point: Steve’s never lived in Hickory. He’s not even a Catawban or someone who grew up near the Catawba Valley. But he’s good friends with two people who do live in Hickory: Barry and Alan Huffman. They and Steve share a mutual love of collecting folk art and pottery. Barry, a folk artist, author and major collector of Hyalyn porcelain, told Steve about Hickory’s once-thriving porcelain factory and suggested repeatedly that he make Hyalyn the subject of his next book.
To convince him, Barry took Steve to see some Hyalyn porcelain at the Hickory Museum of Art.
“Seeing the actual Hyalyn and discovering that much archival material was available from Barry and [the daughters of Less and Frances Moody, who founded Hyalyn Porcelain in Hickory in 1945], I gave in,” Steve reported. Research commenced. Then, as he wrote the book, Steve began collecting pieces of Hyalyn porcelain he found online and in junk shops. The online finds came from places near and far, including Hawaii.
Steve was delighted to locate some of the earliest Hyalyn designs, including the 1940s work of Wilhelmine Rehm of Rookwood Pottery in Ohio.
Steve spread five photographs on the table in front of me. One was of Less Moody holding a vase. The others were photos of Hyalyn Porcelain. Steve called my attention to the photograph of six pieces of porcelain. “I had a sense of what I wanted on the [book’s] cover. That group represents five different [nationally known] designers, and I liked the shapes of what I included of their designs in that image.”
According to Steve, a number of nationally known porcelain designers created multiple objects, the styles of which fit within lines of porcelain ware: bowls, vases, figurines, and so forth. Working on these lines in the fifties and early sixties were designers Charles Leslie Fordyce, Dean Russell Hokanson, George Briard, Herb Cohen, Michael and Rosemary Lax, Eva Zeisel, Erwin Kalla, and others. Frances Moody, trained in sculpture at Ohio State University, also designed many pieces for Hyalyn Porcelain. Less, a ceramic engineer, also contributed designs.
Steve explained that designers would fashion pieces by hand. Using the originals, Hyalyn made molds and then produced reproductions.
We stopped a moment to talk about Steve’s own pottery collection. He said he’d always been a collector of something or another, with pottery becoming the objects of his treasure hunting around 1990. He was between college stints in 1974 when he worked for a newspaper and was assigned photography work to accompany an article about Jugtown and other Seagrove-area potteries. “Jugtown in particular caught my attention,” said Steve, who bought one piece. “I thought then, if I ever collect North Carolina pottery, I’ll begin with Jugtown.” Sixteen years later, having completed his doctorate at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, he went looking for some Jugtown pottery.
He wrote work-related manuscripts during his career and then after retiring, he penned hobby-associated books, the first being “Early Tourism in Western North Carolina” (Arcadia Publishing, 2004). The fun thing about this book is that Steve wrote the story using approximately 250 images of vintage postcards he collected from eBay and antique stores. “Book one kind of got me revved up on writing and doing other books.”
Next were “Seagrove Potteries Through Time” (America Through Time, 2015) and “North Carolina Potteries Through Time” (America Through Time, 2017). Another five books completed, Steve embarked on a subject he knew “absolutely nothing about except the name,” he pointed out. A ton of research about Hyalyn Porcelain was necessary. Especially helpful investigative tools were sales catalogs housed by Hickory Landmarks Society and the Historical Association of Catawba County.
“They majored in lamps, vases for flower arranging, and smoking accessories,” said Steve about Hyalyn’s biggest sellers. He learned that Hyalyn lamps made the money, but vases were popular, too, because years ago, holding membership in a garden club was all the rage. So Hyalyn produced vases to aid garden club members in their quests to fashion floral arrangements.
Here’s a 1955 Sam Frank & Moore (former jewelry and fine home décor store) advertisement from an Alabama newspaper: Attention Garden Club Members. Just arrived in time for you to use in all your prize winning spring flower arrangements … HYALYN PORCELAIN’S GARDEN CLUB line of bowls, pillow vases, and urns … in matt black, chartreuse, spruce green, dawn mist gray, and antique white …
The ashtrays were hits as well, going to hotels and restaurants, nightclubs and so on.
But, Less and Frances were Ohioans, so why Hickory? Well, there’s way too much to the answer to include here. Of course, Steve covers it well in the book. Suffice it to say the Moodys, talented, insightful, and experienced in the pottery business, were determined to launch a large-scale pottery factory. They knew North Carolina had much going for it in terms of producing pottery: raw materials, a plentiful workforce, ease of transporting materials, and folks interested in bankrolling the project. There also was the fact that the state had a mild climate, which appealed to the Moodys.
Over a period of years, including WWII’s years, the Moodys found and lost investors. Then, according to the book, “[Less Moody] was encouraged by Duke Power Company’s John W. Fox to present his ideas to Hickory, North Carolina’s chamber of commerce. There, Moody’s proposal received an enthusiastic response.”
With investors eager to participate, Hyalyn Porcelain, Inc. was born. Again from the book, “Hyalyn’s name came from ‘hyaline,’ meaning ‘having a glassy or translucent appearance.’”
Also in the book, Hyalyn Porcelain president Lee Frans stated that “Hyalyn Porcelain, Inc. maintained permanent displays in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas buying centers.”
Less and Frances Moody truly put Hickory on the map.
So now Steve, the flatlander-turned-mountain-man, knows more about Hyalyn Porcelain than just about anybody.
“What surprised me,” Steve offered, “was the caliber of the designers who created the lines of porcelain produced by Hyalyn. The ‘wow’ ones. Hyalyn got a reputation for its high-quality porcelain productions. It satisfied the designers that their work was satisfactorily produced.”
The Hyalyn Porcelain company was sold to Hamilton Cosco in 1973.
If only for the book’s 425 images, including a wealth of Steve’s photography, “Hyalyn: America’s Finest Porcelain” is worth owning. For longtime Catawba Valley residents, the story behind the once-thriving pottery manufacturing facility will have meaning. Finally, for folks interested in ceramic engineering and design, the book offers behind-the-scenes details about celebrated designers of years past.
“Hyalyn: America’s Finest Porcelain” by Stephen C. Compton is available on Amazon.
