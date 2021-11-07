Hickory-produced porcelain had the 'wow' factor

Steve explained that designers would fashion pieces by hand. Using the originals, Hyalyn made molds and then produced reproductions.

We stopped a moment to talk about Steve’s own pottery collection. He said he’d always been a collector of something or another, with pottery becoming the objects of his treasure hunting around 1990. He was between college stints in 1974 when he worked for a newspaper and was assigned photography work to accompany an article about Jugtown and other Seagrove-area potteries. “Jugtown in particular caught my attention,” said Steve, who bought one piece. “I thought then, if I ever collect North Carolina pottery, I’ll begin with Jugtown.” Sixteen years later, having completed his doctorate at Emory University’s Candler School of Theology, he went looking for some Jugtown pottery.

He wrote work-related manuscripts during his career and then after retiring, he penned hobby-associated books, the first being “Early Tourism in Western North Carolina” (Arcadia Publishing, 2004). The fun thing about this book is that Steve wrote the story using approximately 250 images of vintage postcards he collected from eBay and antique stores. “Book one kind of got me revved up on writing and doing other books.”

