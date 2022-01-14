Hickory prepares supplies, crews in advance of winter storm

The storm will start out as snow on Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the precipitation will likely become sleet before transitioning back to snow for a bit, Powell said.

Powell predicts between five and eight inches of snow and sleet along with up to two-tenths of an inch of ice for Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and the parts of Catawba County west of N.C. 16.

For the area of Catawba County east of that highway, he is projecting between two to five inches of snow and up to three-tenths of an inch of ice.

Powell also said the models he was looking at were showing frigid temperatures Sunday going into early next week, which could contribute to treacherous travel conditions.

“The temperatures are going to be extremely cold on Sunday,” Powell said. “Just kind of looking at some of the data, it continues to come in colder and colder, so at some point Sunday afternoon we could see temperatures in the low 20s and even some models are outliers right now, but they are showing upper teens.”

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

