Hickory prepares supplies, crews in advance of winter storm

The city of Hickory shared its preparations on Friday for responding to the winter storm expected to move into the area over the weekend.
Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said the city has 15 plows, six snow spreaders and roughly 600 tons of salt and 400 tons of sand at its disposal to deal with the storm.
He said the city has been spraying brine (a mixture of salt and water) on side streets and areas with steep hills. City crews started placing brine on major roads on Friday, a process that is expected to continue through Saturday.
Crews will be ready to begin work late Saturday heading into Sunday. He advised residents to stay off the roads as much as possible, noting that driving conditions could be bad on Sunday going into early next week.
Miller also said that, in light of tight staffing at the city, the Public Services Department “will be pulling from other departments” to help with the storm response.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for Catawba, Alexander, Burke and Caldwell counties. The notice from the weather service forecasts six inches to one foot of snow in the foothills.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Friday he was seeing some chance that a small band of light snow could come into the area Saturday afternoon, prior to the major storm expected around midnight.
The storm will start out as snow on Sunday morning. By the afternoon, the precipitation will likely become sleet before transitioning back to snow for a bit, Powell said.
Powell predicts between five and eight inches of snow and sleet along with up to two-tenths of an inch of ice for Burke, Caldwell, Alexander and the parts of Catawba County west of N.C. 16.
For the area of Catawba County east of that highway, he is projecting between two to five inches of snow and up to three-tenths of an inch of ice.
Powell also said the models he was looking at were showing frigid temperatures Sunday going into early next week, which could contribute to treacherous travel conditions.
“The temperatures are going to be extremely cold on Sunday,” Powell said. “Just kind of looking at some of the data, it continues to come in colder and colder, so at some point Sunday afternoon we could see temperatures in the low 20s and even some models are outliers right now, but they are showing upper teens.”
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.