Hickory prepares for up to 4 inches of snow Friday

The city of Hickory is brining the roads and preparing crews to respond to the snow expected to come into the area Friday.

Hickory Public Works Director Steve Miller said they are expecting 2-4 inches of snow.

He said there is some chance the precipitation could start out as rain but is expected to change to snow fairly quickly. City crews chose to brine because they are not expecting a heavy rain before the snow starts, Miller said.

Crews with plows and spreaders will also be ready to go. In Newton, workers were preparing trucks with plows and salt on Thursday, Public Information Officer Alex Frick said.

Miller also cautioned about the possibility of slick roads after the snow.

“Our real concern will be tomorrow night into Saturday morning,” Miller said. “The temperature is supposed to be about 24 so we do expect some black ice in some areas that we maybe don’t get to with the plows to freeze and cause some issues.”

Scotty Powell, a meteorologist with Carolina Weather Group, also warned of potential problems from the snow.

“It’s going to be a really heavy and wet snow so I am concerned about it,” Powell said. “It could bring down some trees.”