Hickory Police to use solid blue lights at all times

Hickory Police Department announced that their cruisers will now use their solid blue lights at all times.

As part of the department’s ongoing Pay Attention in City Traffic initiative, officers will begin using their solid blue cruiser lights as a way of deterring crime and increasing visibility on heavily traveled streets and roads, according to a news release.

Motorists do not need to stop or yield to patrol vehicles utilizing solid lights during routine patrol. Officers will continue to activate flashing lights and sirens during emergency situations and traffic stops in which motorists are required to stop or yield the right of way, according to the release.

“This technique will make our officers more visible to the citizens of Hickory,” said HPD Chief Thurman Whisnant. “Additionally, it will impart a sense of safety, deter crime and allow our citizens to quickly identify law enforcement.”

This practice has been initiated in other jurisdictions across the nation with positive responses and results, according to the release.