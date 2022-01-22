 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory Police to hold Polar Plunge fundraiser
Hickory Police to hold Polar Plunge fundraiser

HICKORY — Hickory Police are again sponsoring a Special Olympics Polar Plunge after a two-year break. This year’s plunge location has changed to The Hickory Foundation YMCA outdoor pool.

The Hickory Police Department will be hosting the  Polar Plunge on Saturday, Feb. 26, to benefit the Special Olympics of North Carolina. The event will be held at The Hickory Foundation YMCA outdoor pool at 701 First St., NW, Hickory.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. with the actual plunge being at 1 p.m.  A minimum donation is required to take the plunge: $50 regular or $30 student. All plungers will receive a free Polar Plunge T-shirt.

To register online and create your own donation collection page visit: https://give.specialolympicsnc.com/campaign/2022-hickory-police-department-polar-plunge/c384307

