After almost 25 years of service to the Hickory Police Department, Capt. Bryan Adams will be promoted to deputy chief of police on May 14.

“I have no doubt that Bryan will transition smoothly into his new role. He is a respected leader with deep roots in this community and will be a vital part of Hickory Police Department’s next chapter. He began his career as a community police officer and has continued to develop those special skills his entire career,” Chief Reed Baer said.

Adams said he feels blessed to have served as a police officer in his hometown for more than two decades. “Being able to serve our amazing community in this capacity as well as being able to work with the most outstanding team, that is the Hickory Police Department family, has been both an honor and blessing. I look forward to continue building strong relationships within our community and state as I serve in this new role at the Hickory Police Department,” Adams said.

Adams started his career as a patrol officer. He most recently served as captain of the support services division.

Adams was born and raised in Hickory and attended Hickory High School and Catawba Valley Community College. His great-grandfather, E.W. Lentz, was the chief of police in Hickory for 34 years.

Aside from serving as an officer, Adams has also served as a mentor in the Lunch Buddy program. He has also served as a board member of the Family Guidance Center for many years.