Hickory Police post signs asking people not to give money to panhandlers

Since McCall was hired at the police department two years ago, he said the HPD has assisted 50 homeless people in Hickory find housing.

Baer said the homeless population is increasing.

“We were getting a lot of calls for service,” he said. “Over 300 different incidents in the two-year period leading up to the creation of Casey’s position, and those were incidents that involved people who were homeless, whether they were a victim or a suspect in an incident.”

Many people in Hickory who are homeless have mental health issues or are struggling with substance abuse, Baer said. “These individuals are not getting help when they’re living in the woods, they are not getting help standing on the sidewalk, they are not getting help when they are walking in the roadway asking for money,” he said.

Baer said the police department is doing more to address the homeless situation in Hickory than putting up signs. Educating the community is part of that.

“The goal was to try to figure out what were the causes of the folks finding themselves in homelessness, and how can we connect them to services, or find out what was going on to pull them out of that situation,” Baer said.

Baer said anyone concerned about homeless people in the area or who is interested in knowing what the police department is doing for the homeless, is welcome to contact the Hickory Police Department to discuss the issue and help find more solutions.

