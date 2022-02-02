Hickory Police post signs asking people not to give money to panhandlers

Hickory Police posted signs around the city that discourage people from giving money to panhandlers.
The signs read: “It’s OK to say no to panhandlers. Handouts don’t help. Contribute to the solution. Give to local charities.”
Maj. Reed Baer said the signs were posted in four areas where police have seen frequent panhandling activity, including Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard and Walmart on U.S. 70.
Baer said panhandling is dangerous, and people have been hit by vehicles while panhandling in Hickory streets.
He said officers see what some homeless people do with the money they are given, including purchasing drugs.
“In this community, when someone hands the money out the window, they don’t know what happens after they drive away. And we do, because we end up interacting with those individuals after they collect that money,” Baer said.
Austin Pearce, executive director at the Hickory Soup Kitchen, said he understands why the signs were put up. He said he wishes they weren’t needed. “If panhandling was less of an issue, I think the signs would go away,” he said.
“It is very difficult for us to discourage giving to the homeless,” Pearce said.
Pearce said the signs could have been worse and he doesn’t feel they are antagonistic toward the homeless or those who want to give. “I understand that it’s about public safety,” he said.
“I think we need to be compassionate towards (the homeless),” he said.
Baer said he understands why people hand money to panhandlers
“If you see a person that you want to help and you think that’s the right thing to do, God bless you,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s about trying to solve a problem and trying to help people.”
He added, “Those signs, their sole purpose is for education. Since they’ve been up we’ve received two emails. One was asking why were the signs up, and the second was a person offended by the signs.”
Casey McCall is the Hickory Police Department’s community navigator. One of his focuses is to address homelessness in the area.
McCall said instead of giving homeless people money, those who want to help should consider donating to local agencies that support them such as the Cooperative Christian Ministry, the Hickory Soup Kitchen and The Salvation Army in Hickory.
“The services are there,” he said. “The money would be well spent donating to an agency.”
Since McCall was hired at the police department two years ago, he said the HPD has assisted 50 homeless people in Hickory find housing.
Baer said the homeless population is increasing.
“We were getting a lot of calls for service,” he said. “Over 300 different incidents in the two-year period leading up to the creation of Casey’s position, and those were incidents that involved people who were homeless, whether they were a victim or a suspect in an incident.”
Many people in Hickory who are homeless have mental health issues or are struggling with substance abuse, Baer said. “These individuals are not getting help when they’re living in the woods, they are not getting help standing on the sidewalk, they are not getting help when they are walking in the roadway asking for money,” he said.
Baer said the police department is doing more to address the homeless situation in Hickory than putting up signs. Educating the community is part of that.
“The goal was to try to figure out what were the causes of the folks finding themselves in homelessness, and how can we connect them to services, or find out what was going on to pull them out of that situation,” Baer said.
Baer said anyone concerned about homeless people in the area or who is interested in knowing what the police department is doing for the homeless, is welcome to contact the Hickory Police Department to discuss the issue and help find more solutions.