Hickory police officer honored by the state for saving two children from home fire

Hickory Police Officer Dylan Cornett pulled two children from a burning home in May. He received the Commissioner’s Award for Heroism from N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey on Thursday.

On May 1, Cornett was driving his patrol car down First Avenue Southwest near the Save More convenience store around 2:30 a.m. That’s when he noticed a fire, he said in September.

Cornett said he assumed someone was burning leaves or trash. Cornett circled back and discovered a mobile home was on fire, he said. The home was at 1602 Second Ave. SW.

Cornett called the fire department and other emergency services before approaching the home. Cornett said he knocked on the door. When Cornett received no answer, he entered the home.

“I found a young girl asleep on the couch. I got her out,” Cornett said. “I got her down to my patrol car and asked her if anyone else was inside.”

The girl, who was around 9, informed Cornett that her younger cousin was in a back bedroom. Cornett entered the home a second time to find the boy, who was around 7. Cornett said at that point the fire covered half of the house, and the boy was in the burning area.

Causey, who is also the N.C. state fire marshal, thanked Cornett for going above and beyond to save the children. Causey said in 2022 there were 151 fire-related deaths in North Carolina. In 2021, there were 134, he said.

“We had a really tough year last year when it comes to fire deaths,” Causey said. “And this could have been two more.”

Cornett was also awarded a meritorious service award during a Hickory City Council meeting in September. Hickory Mayor Hank Guess said Cornett is the second Hickory police officer to receive the meritorious service award in at least 30 years.

“Nobody expects to have to save a life,” Guess said. “But when they do, (Cornett) was there and he certainly didn’t hesitate. I can only imagine what that means to the family and the folks that were there in that fire.”

An electrical issue was determined to be the cause of the mobile home fire. All occupants made it out of the residence, but a dog died, Hickory Fire Department Education Coordinator Terri Byers said in September. The American Red Cross assisted the family, she said.

The fire caused an estimated $35,000 worth of damage, according to the police report.