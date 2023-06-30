When Hickory police officer Rob Helton received a call while on patrol in 2021, he said he was not expecting to add another pet to his family.

Helton was on patrol with training officer Timothy Cramer when the duo received a call about livestock in the road on Highland Avenue. They found two people trying to catch a pig on the loose.

Helton, who said he normally keeps snacks in the patrol car, pulled out a few crackers. Soon, he had the little bitty piglet in custody.

Helton said the encounter with Bacon was the start of officer Cramer's training. Helton said he laughs when he tries to imagine what Cramer thought on his first day while watching the training officer catch a pig.

Following protocol, Helton turned the piglet over to the county's animal control. Helton said he kept calling the shelter and left messages to confirm that he could adopt the piglet.

Finally, about a week later, Helton called the shelter and he was able to go pick up the piglet. "There were some turtles and some other things on their little adopted wall, but he was the only pig I saw," Helton said.

Bacon the pig became a family member of the Helton household.

Helton's daughter Bella thought it was hilarious when her dad brought home a piglet. His wife had a different reaction. She asked, "Are we gonna let it live in the house?"

Bacon roams the field at Helton's home with five goats, Hilda, Matilda, Betty, Dot and Sweetie. Helton said he was worried the goats would pick on Bacon, but "he holds his own," Helton said. "He thinks he's a goat sometimes."

Bacon is about 2 years old and 150 pounds. He likes to eat granola bars and dog food.

Helton said he's heard the jokes and gets the irony of a police officer owning a pig.