Hickory police investigate death at apartments on Startown Road

Hickory Police are investigating a death at an apartment building on Startown Road in Hickory.

Robert Godfrey, 72, of Hickory was found dead on Saturday in his apartment at Preston Ridge located on Startown Road.

Capt. Jeff Young with the Hickory Police Department said the medical examiner determined Godfrey died two or three days before he was found.

The death is thought to be suspicious but investigators did not have a cause for Godfrey's death as of Monday, Chrystal Dieter, victim and community services coordinator with the police department, said. Police are waiting for the results of an autopsy.

