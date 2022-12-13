Hickory police giving out toys to 300 families in need; toy shop opened on Tuesday

Families began picking up their Christmas presents from the Hickory Police Department’s Cops for Tots Wish House on Tuesday.

The Hickory Police Department turned their training annex, located behind the department’s main office, into a walk-in toy shop. The warehouse was filled with rows of boxes overflowing with gifts for all ages.

The department is serving approximately 300 families in the area, Hickory Police Department Media and Community Services Coordinator Kristen Hart said.

Families, who filed applications to receive presents and were approved, will be able to pick up the toys through Thursday, Hart said.

Hart said Cops for Tots is an important event because it allows Hickory police to ease the financial burden of buying Christmas presents for families who have fallen on hard times.

“It is also just such a blessing to everybody who works here,” Hart said. “Because we get that time we need to interact with these families. We learn their stories and we learn what their needs are.”

The Hickory police have been hosting Cops for Tots since 1984, Hart said.

Two of the largest givers were Shurtape and the Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund Committee. Hart did not know exactly how many toys Shurtape donated, but she said the donation filled a large van. The Bill McDonald Scholarship Fund Committee donated $2,000, which Hickory police employees used to shop for toys, Hart said.

Hart said last-minute toy donations can still be dropped off in the police department’s main lobby.