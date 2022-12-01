Hickory Police Department announces 2 promotions

HICKORY — The Hickory Police Department announces two officer promotions this month.

Officers Adrian Totillo and Daniel Nash were promoted to sergeant and will take on leadership roles in HPD’s Patrol Division serving in David PACT.

Sgt. Totillo graduated from Bunker Hill High School in 2013, attended Catawba Valley Community College for criminal justice, and then graduated from Basic Law Enforcement Training (B.L.E.T) at Western Piedmont Community College in 2015 before joining HPD. Totillo is a native of Columbus, Ohio, and moved to North Carolina in 2007 when he was 12 years old. In his free time, he enjoys collecting watches, spending time with his family, and cheering on his favorite sports teams, Ohio State and the Cleveland Browns.

Originally from Poughkeepsie, New York, Sgt. Nash moved to North Carolina in 2008 and graduated from Holly Springs High School in Wake County. He attended Western Carolina University where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice. He graduated from B.L.E.T. at Western Piedmont Community College and began work with the Hickory Police Department in 2017. He was selected as a member of the Special Operations Team in July of 2019, and served as a narcotics investigator from April 2020 until October 2022. Nash enjoys golf, working out, detailing his vehicles, and lawn work in his free time.

“Sergeants Nash and Totillo have given outstanding service to the citizens of Hickory,” Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant said. “There is no doubt they will continue to do so in their new leadership roles. We are extremely excited for them at this milestone in their careers at HPD.”