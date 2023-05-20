The Hickory Police Department held its annual cookout to celebrate National Police Week on Thursday and Friday.

Hickory has been hosting the two-day cookout for more than a decade, Chief Reed Baer said. The cookout is a time when Hickory police officers can bring their families to the department for a fun time. Baer said Hickory police retirees, city employees, other emergency responders and local law enforcement agencies are also invited.

“I grew up in a house where the way you show love and affection was we’d feed people,” Baer said. “So, this fits in real well with what I grew up with.”

In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation to designate May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day. The week that date falls in is considered National Police Week, according to policeweek.org.

This year National Police Week was celebrated from May 14 to May 20.

Throughout the two days, the Hickory police command staff tend to the grills. This year, they cooked hot dogs, hamburgers and chicken.

Sgt. Lance Bean was one of the officers who stopped by with his family to enjoy a hot meal. Bean, 41, has worked in law enforcement for more than 17 years. His entire career has been spent at the Hickory Police Department.

Bean said his father is who inspired him to become a police officer. He said his dad was an officer in Burke County.

“It’s just nice to have the support and just a reminder of why you do it,” Bean said about National Police Week. “And that there are still people that do appreciate it, kind of just keeps us grounded.”