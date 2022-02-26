 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory police: 4-year-old in critical condition after accidental self-inflicted shooting
  • Updated
A 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with a handgun, according to a release from the Hickory Police Department.

The shooting took place at a home on Third Avenue SW on Saturday morning. Police responded after receiving a 911 call from an adult relative in the home at the time.

A family member drove the child to Frye Regional Medical Center before he was transported to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem, according to the release.

Police are currently investigating the case and no charges were announced Saturday afternoon.

The police ask anyone with information on the case to call the department at 828-328-5551 or reach out to Investigator L. Whitener directly by calling 828-261-2628 or emailing lwhitener@hickorync.gov.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

