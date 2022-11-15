Hickory poet to debut 18th collection of poetry

HICKORY — Hickory poet and founder of Poetry Hickory, Scott Owens, will debut his 18th collection of poetry, "Prepositional," at the Dec. 13 Poetry Hickory event to be held at Taste Full Beans Coffeehouse in downtown Hickory starting at 6:30 p.m.

"Prepositional" consists of new work and selected poems from Owens' previous collections. Fellow poet and editor, Ami Kaye, writes that "In 'Prepositional' Scott Owens highlights the preposition as a metaphor for shared humanity, and with an engaging playfulness, he explores human relationships and the world at large, drawing upon a rich mosaic of life experiences."

Four of the poems from the collection have been nominated for Pushcart prizes this year, and the collection as a whole has been nominated for a National Book Critics Circle Award.

Owens' previous work has received awards from the Academy of American Poets, the Pushcart Prize Anthology, the NC Poetry Society, and others. He has published more than 1,000 poems and 500 essays on poetry in journals, newspapers, blogs, and anthologies across the country. He started Poetry Hickory more than 15 years ago and has since facilitated 200 readings, bringing poets from around the Southeast to Hickory, and giving local writers a place to share their work.

Owens' reading will be followed by an open mic. For questions or to register for the open mic, contact Owens at 828-234-4266 or asowens1@yahoo.com.