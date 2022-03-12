 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hickory plans Easter egg hunt for children
Hickory plans Easter egg hunt for children

HICKORY — The Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Department will host the 35th annual Children’s Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 9, at Henry Fork River Park.

The hunt will be divided into different age groups starting at the following times:

• 0–2-year-olds, 10 a.m.

• 3–4-year-olds, 10:30 a.m.

• 5–6-year-olds, 11 a.m.

• 7–12-year-olds, 8:15 p.m.

There will be plenty of candy, Easter activities, and fun for the whole family. All participants are encouraged to bring their own baskets to collect the eggs and a flashlight if participating in the night hunt.

Sponsors for this free community event include Hickory Elks Lodge 1654 and Everett Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac.

Henry Fork River Park is located at 5655 Sweet Bay Lane in Hickory.

For more information, contact Lance Riddile at 828-261-2254 or lriddile@hickorync.gov.

