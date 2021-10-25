Hickory plans downtown parade and tree lighting

HICKORY — The city of Hickory will host its annual holiday season kick-off event, the Lowes Foods Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting, on Friday, Nov. 19.

A special procession of the Fallen Heroes ministry to honor fallen soldiers from North Carolina will begin at 5:45 p.m., preceding the parade, which will follow at 6 p.m.

The Rev. Reggie Longcrier, longtime chaplain of Catawba Correctional Center, has been selected as the grand marshal of the parade and will lead the floats, vehicles and participants through downtown. Longcrier is the founder of Exodus Missionary Outreach Church in Hickory, which is admired for its diversity, inclusiveness, and innovative approach for reaching minority populations. He also is the founder and executive director of Exodus Homes, a faith-based United Way organization dedicated to providing transitional to permanent supportive housing for people returning to the community from treatment centers and prison.

Parade entries will be announced by hosts City Manager Warren Wood and Deputy City Attorney Arnita Dula and broadcast through the new speakers along First Avenue NW. A committee made up of community leaders and volunteers will serve as judges of the parade and give awards for Most Creative, Most Christmas Spirit, Best Well-Crafted Theme, and Best of Show.