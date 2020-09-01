Hickory Planet Fitness reopens with new COVID-19 health policies

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Planet Fitness located on North Center Street reopened on Tuesday with plexiglass shields set up at the front desk and signs reminding members to stay six feet apart.

“At Planet Fitness, the safety of our members and team members is our top priority, and we have begun a thoughtful and phased reopening approach in North Carolina, in accordance with the North Carolina Attorney General’s commentary of Executive Order No. 141,” a statement from the company read.

The gym franchise has taken steps to help protect staff and members, according to the statement. That includes enhanced cleaning and sanitization policies, physical distancing measures, mask mandates and touchless check-ins.

An employee at the Hickory location said the gym is operating at half capacity.

Some machines are temporarily out of use to help members follow social distancing requirements.

According to the gym’s website, members are also required to wear masks at all times except while actively working out — including when entering and exiting the facility, in between machines and exercises on the gym floor, cleaning and while in the locker room.

If members forget to bring a mask from home, Planet Fitness has disposable masks available.

Employees also had training in the new sanitization polices and will complete cleaning walk-throughs each day, according to the website.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.