HICKORY — The North Carolina Federation of Music Clubs has announced the winners of the annual “Royalty” Competition held on May 13 at Western Avenue Baptist Church in Statesville.

The competition attracts the most advanced performers from all across the state, who must first qualify to enter the state auditions after winning their district-level competition. Once they reach the state event, the competitors are performing at an extremely high level of advancement (thus the term “Royalty” as in the best of the best).

Richard Aron was declared as the winner of the “King” category (high school men grades 10-12) for his outstanding performance of “Ondine” from the suite "Gaspard de la nuit" by French composer Maurice Ravel. His winning score of 99 gave him the highest average of the entire competition. The Ravel suite is generally regarded as the most technically difficult piece in French piano literature.

Richard is a rising senior at the Challenger Early College High School and was a junior marshal in the recent graduation ceremonies there. He is the son of John and Carmen Aron of Hickory, and is the pianist/choir accompanist of the Romanian Baptist Church.

Richard is a student of Hickory pianist Robert Setzer.