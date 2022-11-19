Hickory physician heads Southern Medical Association

HICKORY — The Southern Medical Association announced the installation of Lawrence “Lee” Carter, MD, as president for 2022-2023. Dr. Carter was installed during SMA’s Annual Scientific Assembly in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, on Oct. 30.

Carter is board certified in internal medicine with more than 20 years of experience and is in private practice at Adult Internal Medicine in Hickory. He has also been affiliated with MDVIP for the past 11 years.

Carter received his undergraduate degree from the University of North Carolina (UNC) at Pembroke where he was an Academic All-American soccer player. Carter earned his medical degree from the Bowman Gray School of Medicine, Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem. He completed his residency at Morristown Memorial Hospital, in Morristown, New Jersey. Carter also served in the U.S. Air Force Medical Corps, earning the rank of major.

Additionally, Carter conducted seven years of cardiac research in the UNC Department of Anesthesiology while at UNC Chapel Hill, publishing numerous articles during this time. He also has gone on three medical missions to Costa Rica.

During his tenure as SMA’s president, Carter’s key initiatives will include mentoring, as well as physician and patient empowerment.

"I am honored to serve as the president of this wonderful association and with a sole mission of education, SMA is poised to provide outlets for collaboration among colleagues and opportunities for health care professionals to share their expertise with one another," he said. "By engaging with each other we can work together and learn from each other. In turn, we can help our patients realize their abilities to change and guide them toward a better life."

An active member of SMA for almost 20 years, Carter previously served as an SMA Councilor representing the state of North Carolina, as well as a member of SMA’s Membership and Strategic Planning Committees. In addition to involvement with SMA, Carter is a member of the American Diabetes Association, the North Carolina Medical Society, and the Catawba County Medical Society.

Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, SMA’s mission is to improve quality of patient care through multidisciplinary, interprofessional education.