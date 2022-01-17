Hickory Pastor on MLK Day: What am I willing to offer to this cause?

1986 was my first year of high school. It was also the year that the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was first recognized as a national holiday. Many people remember high school as a time of fun, discovery and enlightenment. For me, it was also a time of personal and historical reflection.

As part of the first generation of African Americans to experience public education exclusively in a post-segregation system, I developed a unique perspective and set of experiences on race and social interactions. My friends were of various races and backgrounds, and the landscape through which I would come to see the world and my place in it would be viewed through the lens of those interactions.

One of our first assignments in Mr. Henderson’s history class at Statesville High School was to write a paper about the 1963 March on Washington. Almost everyone chose to focus on Dr. King’s now famous speech given that day in August on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.

I wanted to write something different; however, the academic resources that were available were somewhat limited. Aside from one or two paragraphs about Dr. King in our history books and a handful of articles and publications in reference materials, our high school library had little to offer.