Hickory Pastor on MLK Day: What am I willing to offer to this cause?

1986 was my first year of high school. It was also the year that the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday was first recognized as a national holiday. Many people remember high school as a time of fun, discovery and enlightenment. For me, it was also a time of personal and historical reflection.
As part of the first generation of African Americans to experience public education exclusively in a post-segregation system, I developed a unique perspective and set of experiences on race and social interactions. My friends were of various races and backgrounds, and the landscape through which I would come to see the world and my place in it would be viewed through the lens of those interactions.
One of our first assignments in Mr. Henderson’s history class at Statesville High School was to write a paper about the 1963 March on Washington. Almost everyone chose to focus on Dr. King’s now famous speech given that day in August on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial.
I wanted to write something different; however, the academic resources that were available were somewhat limited. Aside from one or two paragraphs about Dr. King in our history books and a handful of articles and publications in reference materials, our high school library had little to offer.
It was my grandfather who provided a narrative and context to not only the words Dr. King and many others spoke that day, but more so to the charge that was given to America as a nation. I also was given a charge by my grandfather: to treat everyone with dignity and respect and to do my part, to the best of my ability, to leave the world better than I found it.
Early on I would imagine that for many people the MLK holiday was just another day to be absent from school or work. I, on the other hand, had grown up in a household where portraits of Jesus, John F. and Bobby Kennedy, and Dr. King were prominently displayed on the kitchen wall. It would stand to reason that the holiday should have a much more significant meaning.
Years later as an adult seminarian, I took a travel course to historic civil rights sites in Alabama and Georgia. We visited The King Center in Atlanta, the Koinonia Farm in Americus, Georgia, and several other sites during our weeklong study, but the most impactful visit that week was to the Civil Rights Memorial Center in Montgomery, Alabama.
Upon approaching the steps of this beautiful edifice, one can’t help being awestricken by the size and scope of the ebony granite infinity pool that greets you from the street level of the center with the famous King quote inscribed on its face: “Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream.”
However, upon further exploration, one finds the more sobering group of inscriptions at the entrance above: the key dates and events that shaped the movement between 1956 (Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka, Kansas) and 1968 (Dr. King’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee) as well as the names of 41 martyrs who lost their lives trying to advance the cause of civil rights.
As I paused to stand in silence, solitude, and reflection, the only detectable sound was that of the water cascading over the pools edge. I will never forget that moment nor the question that subsequently came to mind: “So many have taken it upon themselves to offer so much. What am I willing to offer to this cause?” Each year since, I take time to revisit these experiences and do my best to evaluate progress to this personal charge. This, I believe, is in the spirit of celebrating the King holiday.
Today, some people use the term “personal responsibility” as a dog whistle to diminish or even eliminate social progress that caters to basic human needs and affirm dignity even for the least among us. My experiences inform me that personal responsibility should speak to our individual contribution to community. Many of us are familiar with the portion of Dr. King’s quote that says: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,” but the greater context of his words goes on to conclude, “We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.”
I believe that the celebration of Dr. King’s birthday should be time of reflection and introspection. Most important, it is a time to reevaluate progress on the call to action. It is a time not just to recall and recite Dr. King’s words, but to embody his example of personal responsibility in affecting change.
Each year, many of us participate in some form of King commemorative activity where we are motivated and entertained, only to return to our homes, communities, schools, businesses and places of worship under inspired enough to employ any action we have just recited, sang or learned about the third Monday of January before.
This failure to act in the face of wrongdoing Dr. King reminds us, particularly when we are not the target of wrongdoing is how things remain and will continue to remain unchanged.