Hickory park hours extended for the season

HICKORY — City of Hickory parks are now open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

To maximize available daylight, the City of Hickory seasonally changes the hours of operation for all city-owned parks.

Effective April 1 through Sept. 30, park hours are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. From Oct. 1 through March 31, park hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hickory parks are open 365 days a year, unless otherwise noted. 

For more information about City of Hickory parks, call 828-322-7046 or visit https://www.hickorync.gov/city-parks.

